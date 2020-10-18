At plasma centre event, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against let up in Covid-19 fight

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inaugurated a plasma treatment centre in Ratnagiri, over 340 kilometres from here, at an e-function.

He said the fight against the coronavirus outbreak was at a decisive stage and people must adhere to all social distancing norms strictly, including wearing masks.

He asked officials to ensure the state government's 'my family, my responsibility' anti-Covid-19 campaign creates awareness on this aspect.

"We have to ensure there is no second Covid-19 wave," he said at the gathering.