ATS arrests 3 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

3 from Bangladesh held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

When enquired, the three persons could not produce any valid documents for travel to India and staying here, the official said.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Aug 03 2023, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 13:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials have raided residential premises in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra and arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the country, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of ATS, Navi Mumbai, raided the premises at Ovegaon in Kharghar area on Wednesday and nabbed the three persons, an official from Kharghar police station said.

When enquired, the three persons could not produce any valid documents for travel to India and staying here, the official said, adding they worked locally to earn their livelihood.

Two of them came to India along with their parents around 30 years ago and were staying here since then, as per the FIR.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Kamal Ahmed Khan (36), Alim Yunus Shaikh (40) and Badal Moinuddin Khan (38).

A case was registered against them on Thursday under provisions of the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, 1950 and the Foreigners Act, 1946, the police added.

Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra
ATS
India News
Bangladesh

