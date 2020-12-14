ATS busts racket aiding illegal stay of Bangladeshis in Mumbai

In a big operation, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Maharashtra police has busted a well-oiled racket helping Bangladeshi nationals illegally settle in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by generating a chain of fake documents and obtaining an Indian passport.

Eight persons have been arrested by the ATS from Mumbai and its suburbs - and the probe is still underway.

The group was involved in making forged and fake PAN cards, Aadhar cards, voter ID cards, ration cards, electric bills, rent agreements, school leaving certificate, birth certificates, bank passbooks – which are needed to make a passport.

“Investigations have revealed that so far they have helped 85 Bangladeshi immigrants and helped them secure an original Indian passport,” ATS officials said.

The accused were identified as Akram Shaikh, Mohammed Rafique Shaikh, Avin Kedare, Sohail Abdul Suhan Shaikh, Abdul Khair Samsul Haq Shaikh, Abdul Hasham alias Mhamun Shaikh, Idris Mohammed Shaikh and Nitin Rajaram Nikam. They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1955, Foreigners Order, 1948, Foreigners Act, 1946.

In November, the ATS Kalachowki unit laid a trap and caught an Akram, an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. Based on his interrogation, the racket was busted.