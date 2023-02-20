Attack on Shaw: Court sends Sapna Gill to custody

Attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw: Court sends social media influencer Sapna Gill, 3 others to 14-day judicial custody

Gill and the other accused were produced before a magistrate court at the end of their initial police remand on Monday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 20 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 16:18 ist
Prithvi Shaw. Credit: PTI Photo

A Mumbai court on Monday sent social media influencer Sapna Gill and three other accused to 14-day judicial custody in a case pertaining to alleged manhandling of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car.

Gill and the other accused were produced before a magistrate court at the end of their initial police remand on Monday. The police sought an extension of the remand, saying they need to recover the baseball bat and the vehicle used in the alleged crime. However, the court rejected the plea and remanded the accused in judicial custody. Apart from the original charges of rioting and extortion, the police have also added Indian Penal Code Section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) in the case.

Gill's lawyer Kaashif Ali Khan said in the court that the additional section was added belatedly just to harass the accused. The incident took place last Wednesday outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz area of Mumbai following an argument with the social media influencer and her male friend after the player refused to click selfies with her.

The police had registered the case against Gill, her friend Sohbit Thakur and six others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prithvi Shaw 
India News

What's Brewing

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

Dear police, put on the uniform 

Dear police, put on the uniform 

 