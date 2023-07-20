Few ornaments at Tulja Bhavani temple missing: Audit

Audit shows few ornaments at Tulja Bhavani temple missing in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad

A committee constituted to count the ornaments of Goddess Tulja Bhavani recently submitted a report to the district administration, an official said.

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad ,
  • Jul 20 2023, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 14:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A few ornaments at the famous Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad district were found to be missing after authorities counted the jewellery of the revered goddess, an official said on Thursday.

A committee constituted to count the ornaments of Goddess Tulja Bhavani recently submitted a report to the district administration, an official said.

According to the report, eight to ten ornaments made of gold and precious stones are missing from storage box number six and seven, while a difference in the weights of some ornaments was found.

Also read | 11 labourers tied with chains rescued in Maharashtra's Osmanabad; narrate inhuman treatment during work

The report said two ornaments registered in the temple records in 2018 and 1963 from box number six, weighing 109.57 grams and 16 grams respectively, were not found.

A chain weighing 12 grams, a silver crown and a flower, a pearl and a piece of gold are also missing as per the report.

Two historical ornaments were found broken and there was a disparity in the weight of some jewellery, the report says.

District Collector Sachin Ombase said some ornaments were found to be missing during the counting process. The district administration has again given one week’s time to the committee to cross check the figures related to the ornaments with the temple's records, Ombase said. “Legal action will be taken if needed after the ornaments are again verified. We will be able to talk about the weight of missing ornaments then,” he said.

