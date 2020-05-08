Migrants death: Congress blames Modi govt, Railways

Aurangabad migrants death: Congress blames Modi govt, Railways

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2020, 11:15 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 11:15 ist

The Congress in Maharashtra on Friday blamed the Narendra Modi government and Railway Ministry for the Aurangabad railway run over incident involving migrants.

Also read — Train runs over migrant workers in Aurangabad; 16 dead

"#Aurangabad train accident is a complete failure of Modi Govt. & @RailMinIndia officials.
For last 2-3 days, we are trying to speak to Railways officials to get a clear idea about the schedule, tickets of special trains for labourers but they could not give satisfactory answers," Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajit Tambe said.

In a shocking incident, at least 16 migrant workers were run over by a goods train in Aurangabad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday.

Top officials of the Maharashtra police and South Central Railway, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have rushed to the spot.

The migrants were returning back to their homes amidst the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Aurangabad
migrant workers
Maharashtra
Indian Railways

What's Brewing

Bundesliga season resumes on May 16 with empty stadiums

Bundesliga season resumes on May 16 with empty stadiums

RIL considers sale of 4.9% stake in Asian Paints

RIL considers sale of 4.9% stake in Asian Paints

Ratan Tata invests in 17-year-old boy's pharma start-up

Ratan Tata invests in 17-year-old boy's pharma start-up

Coronavirus: Was the TN's Koyambedu cluster avoidable?

Coronavirus: Was the TN's Koyambedu cluster avoidable?

 