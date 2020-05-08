Aurangabad migrants death: Congress blames Modi govt, Railways

The Congress in Maharashtra on Friday blamed the Narendra Modi government and Railway Ministry for the Aurangabad railway run over incident involving migrants.

Also read — Train runs over migrant workers in Aurangabad; 16 dead

"#Aurangabad train accident is a complete failure of Modi Govt. & @RailMinIndia officials.

For last 2-3 days, we are trying to speak to Railways officials to get a clear idea about the schedule, tickets of special trains for labourers but they could not give satisfactory answers," Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajit Tambe said.

In a shocking incident, at least 16 migrant workers were run over by a goods train in Aurangabad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday.

Top officials of the Maharashtra police and South Central Railway, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have rushed to the spot.

The migrants were returning back to their homes amidst the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.