Danve asks questions on Aurangabad, Osmanabad renaming

Aurangabad, Osmanabad name change only of civic area or entire district, asks Danve

The leader of opposition in the Legislative Council said his party has launched 'Shivgarjana Samnpark Abhiyan' to clear the confusion among people

PTI
PTI, Latur,
  • Feb 25 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 22:36 ist
Aurangabad will now be known as Chhatrapati SambhajiNagar - a name that it gets from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Credit: indiarailinfo.com

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Saturday claimed the change of name of Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively, only applied to the civic limits and not the entire districts and questioned the Centre and Eknath Shinde government on this.

Addressing a press conference, the leader of opposition in the Legislative Council said his party has launched 'Shivgarjana Samnpark Abhiyan' to clear the confusion among people. He said people will help the party overcome the setback of losing the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

While people are in distress due to lack of development, Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were busy with campaigning for the bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad in Pune, voting for which will be held on Sunday, he alleged.

Maharashtra
India News
Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

