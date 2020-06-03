Aurangabad records 47 new COVID-19 cases; tally 1,696

Aurangabad records 47 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,696

 As many as 47 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,696 in the region, an official said.

The swab reports of 47 suspected patients from the district came out positive on Wednesday, the official said.

Of the 1,696 COVID-19 cases reported in the district so far, 1,085 patients have recovered from the infection and 85 have succumbed to it, he said.

At present, 526 patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district, he added.

Meanwhile, 18 containment zones have been identified in Aurangabad city, which will remain under complete lockdown, a civic official said. 

