Aurangabad records 72 COVID-19 cases; tally at 2,141

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2020, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 15:35 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

As many as 72 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday, taking the tally in the region to 2,141, an official said.

Swab reports of 72 suspected patients came out positive on Tuesday morning, the district official said.

Of the 2,141 cases reported in the district so far, 780 patients were presently undergoing treatment at various hospitals and COVID-19 facilities, he said.

At least 1,253 persons have recovered from the infection, while 108 patients had succumbed to it so far, he added. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Maharashtra
Aurangabad

