Aurangabad renaming issue will not impact MVA govt: Shiv Sena

Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government will not be impacted by political issues surrounding the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar as it is no longer 'a votes issue', Shiv Sena has said.

“The BJP is hoping that such a friction will cause instability in the MVA alliance...those who think so are fools," an editorial that appeared in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana stated on Saturday.

Congress, one of the three parties in the coalition, has decided to oppose the renaming proposal initiated by Sena while Sharad Pawar-led NCP has not commented on it.

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has refrained from making a formal statement on the issue after it got marred by controversy, but his party's position on the issue has been set for three decades.

Referring to a statement by Maharashtra Congress President and State Revenue Minister Balasahab Thorat, the party mouthpiece stated that Congress' position on the issue is nothing new.

“When Congress ruled the state, late Balasaheb Thackeray renamed the city as Sambhaji Nagar and people have accepted it 30 years ago," it said. "We want to ask the BJP why it didn't do the official renaming of Aurangabad while doing the same for Allahabad, renamed Prayagraj, Aurangzeb Road in Delhi, renamed APJ Abdul Kalam and Faizabad renamed as Ayodhya," the editorial said.

“It is an insult to the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, that a city in Maharashtra should bear Aurangzeb's name who brutally killed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for refusing to give up Hindu religion...the country's Muslims have nothing to do with Babar and Aurangazeb. Aurangazeb and Aurangabad is not an issue of votes now," it said.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant pointed out that the MVA government has sent a proposal to the Centre for renaming Aurangabad after Sambhaji Maharaj. “The Modi-government has not acted on it so far,” he said.