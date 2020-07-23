Aurangabad suffers loss of Rs 1,000 crore loss in tourism sector amid pandemic

The historic city of Aurangabad – the tourism capital of Maharashtra – has suffered losses to the tune of a whopping Rs 1,000 crore as tourism activities came to a standstill amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In terms of inbound tourists, Aurangabad is the second most popular, next only to the historic town of Agra, known for its majestic Taj Mahal.

Aurangabad is famous worldwide for the twin UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora, of importance to Hindu, Buddhist and Jain histories. Besides, Bibi-a-Maqbara, which resembles Taj Mahal, and is popularly known as Dakkhani Taj, is also located here.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

As far as the Covid-19 situation is concerned, Aurangabad has crossed 10,000 positive cases and 400-plus deaths.

“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism is the worst sufferer,” Mangesh Kapote of Travel Agents Association of Aurangabad, told DH over the phone.

According to him, tourism may start once flights between Mumbai and Aurangabad commence. “As far as travel by road, one has to get e-passes to cross district borders and it is given only for emergency purposes,” he said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Recently the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) opened several of its monuments including Ajanta and Ellora but there are hardly any tourists. “How will tourists reach…flights have not resumed and coming to Aurangabad by road for tourism purposes is not possible, and trains have limited services,” said a tourist guide.

Kapote said that if one looks at Aurangabad and neighbouring districts of Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Buldhana, the losses to the tourism sector, hotels and transport would be over Rs 1,000 crore.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

“Aurangabad district’s attractions like Ajanta, Ellora and Bibi ka Maqbara, Ahmednagar district’s Shirdi and Shingnapur, the Lonar Lake of Buldhana and Jalgaon district’s Gandhi Research Foundation and Swinging Towers of Farkande makes the region a unique destination,” says Bhujang Bobade, the curator of Gandhi Research Foundation.

Aurangabad and its neighbourhood is part of the heritage circuit and pilgrimage circuit besides general tourists. “The Ajanta and Ellora caves are visited by foreign tourists including those from China, Thailand and South-East Asian countries,” said Kiran Bhoir, the founder of KMC Holidays & Offshore Pvt Ltd.