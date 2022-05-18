Aurangzeb’s tomb turns epicentre for Maharashtra political storm

Aurangzeb’s life and reign, over the years, have been a case study of criticism, analysis and multiple interpretations for critics and historians alike. His legacy, in Indian history, is at the very least, complicated.

In modern politics, too, his ‘existence’ is creating complications. His tomb in Khuldabad has become the epicentre of a political storm in Maharashtra. When he died in 1707, he was buried near the dargah of Sheikh Zainuddin, a Sufi saint who was also Aurangzeb’s spiritual guide and religious teacher. His unmarked grave is situated around 24 km from Aurangabad city.

Although dead for over four centuries now, his part in creating controversy in modern-day India has been remarkable. It became a political row when Telangana MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of AIMIM president and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, visited Aurangzeb’s grave to pay tribute.

The visit prompted several right-wing parties—most notable of which were the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)—to verbally attack the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the visit.

Although the Maharashtra government increased the security arrangements at the dargah—which comes under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India—Uddhav Thackeray’s party, the Shiv Sena, too, was not happy about Owaisi’s visit. “You are trying to challenge us…the Marathas put him there...Aurangzeb was not a Sufi saint…for 25 years Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Marathas fought him, Aurangzeb ordered the killing of Sambhaji Maharaj…he (Owaisi) too will have to go to the same place,” said Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

The MNS, and a section of BJP leaders, on their part, have questioned the need to protect Aurangzeb’s grave. “What is the need for Aurangzeb’s grave in the land of Shivaji Chhatrapati Maharaj? Demolish this grave…Even Balasaheb Thackeray had said the same, don’t you want to listen to anything by Balasaheb?” MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale said.

AIMIM, on the other hand, does not want to stir controversy. “There are many dargahs of spiritual leaders at Khuldabad. Anyone coming to Khuldabad comes to the resting place of Aurangzeb. There is no need to interpret this differently,” justified Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel (also an AIMIM member).

Senior BJP leader and member of Maharashtra Legislative Council Prasad Lad asked about the necessity to protect the grave of Aurangzeb. “Is it the Hindutva of (late) Balasaheb Thackeray…or is this the Hindutva of (NCP President) Sharad Pawar and (Congress President) Sonia Gandhi…Aurangzeb is the one who destroyed temples…we will not rest till it is removed,” Lad announced.

Targeting Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, at a recent rally announced: “Balasaheb would have been pained to see that during his son's rule reciting Hanuman Chalisa would be sedition and going to Aurangzeb’s tomb would be protocol.”

“Aurangzeb’s tomb is under jurisdiction of the ASI. The Modi government can control, restrict or even ban entry. Why does the Modi government not register a complaint against Akbaruddin Owaisi,” Maharashtra Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant asked, while pointing out that other BJP leaders, as well as, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had visited Aurangzeb’s tomb when Fadnavis was Chief Minister.

“These people know the history of Maharashtra and India. What Aurangzeb did in his era is also known. It is not right for someone from outside Maharashtra to come to the state and create a new issue,” said Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, who was also Maharashtra Chief Minister for multiple terms.