Gujarat: Auto driver wishes to fight polls 'caste-free'

Auto driver candidate wishes to fight caste and religion-free polls in Gujarat

He is trying to change his name to one which doesn't reveal his caste or religion. But his endeavours have been stuck in bureaucracy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 18 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 22:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a strong ideological stance, auto rickshaw driver from Ahmedabad and independent candidate in upcoming Gujarat polls, is trying to change his name from Rajveer to ‘RV155677820’,  a name that doesn't represent any caste, community or religion, TOI reported.

All parties have based their campaign on community, caste or religion. But Rajveer, contesting from Gandhi Nagar South seat, believes his politics is different. 

His resolve notwithstanding, the bureaucratic process has stopped his endeavour to change his name. Rajveer had filed pleas in the Ahmedabad district collectorate and the gazette office of Rajkot since May 2015. Both his pleas got rejected in 2017. He approached the Gujarat High Court with the plea in 2019, which is still pending.

Also Read — Unemployment likely to be a game-changer in Gujarat Assembly polls

On November 17, Rajveer, a student of clinical psychology, filed his nomination from Gandhi Nagar South constituency, a seat currently held by BJP.  This year, this seat is in focus as BJP leader Alpesh Thakor, formerly with Congress, is contesting from here. Congress has fielded Himanshu Patel, a doctor, from the seat.

Ironically, Rajveer is contesting without caste markers in a constituency dominated by Patels and Thakors. This is a seat where caste has been a strong campaign pitch for both Congress and BJP for decades.

38-year-old Rajveer is an atheist; he has not filled in his caste, community or religion details in his EC affidavit. He is determined to go to court if his candidature is declined because of this reason. 

Rajveer thinks that Hindutva has been the core of Gujarat politics for decades and both the BJP and Congress have used it to get votes. He believes it is against the Constitutional values of the country and that candidates should be elected based on their qualifications.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election
Congress 
BJP
India News
India Politics

What's Brewing

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

 