Avoid crowding at Chaityabhoomi on December 6: BMC

Avoid crowding at Chaityabhoomi on December 6: BMC urges people

Every year lakhs of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar visit Chaityabhoomi from across the state

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 04 2020, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 17:16 ist
Workers carry out beautification works at the Chaityabhoomi, ahead of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday appealed to people to not crowd Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary on December 6 in view of the pandemic.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal urged the people to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar from their homes as a precautionary measure against coronavirus and considering the possibility of the second wave of infection.

"Social distancing, physical distancing, wearing masks, using sanitizers is the new norm. We have to avoid crowding at any cost because the threat is not yet over," Chahal said.

Every year lakhs of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar visit Chaityabhoomi from across the state on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Din, he said.

Flowers will be showered on Chaityabhoomi from a helicopter as a mark of respect to Dr Ambedkar on December 6, Chahal said.

He also said that arrangements have been made for the live telecast of the programmes at Chaityabhoomi on Doordarshan, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The civic body also appealed the people not to visit 'Global Pagoda' at Gorai in Western suburbs on December 6 as it will be kept shut for people between December 5 and 7.

A large number of people visit the Pagoda, to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar on December 6.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Babasaheb Ambedkar

What's Brewing

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

 