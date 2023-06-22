Ayodhya Ram Mandir's grand replica to come up in Pune this year

Maharashtra’s Pune will have a replica of the Ram Temple of Ayodhya during the 'Ganesh Utsav' this year with the famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust planning to celebrate the 131st year of the public festival in a grand manner.

The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati holds a special significance among the devotees - and is among the five ‘manache’ Ganpatis of Pune.

The replica temple will be an awe-inspiring structure, measuring 125 feet in length, 50 feet in width, and 100 feet in height. The construction materials will include wood, plywood, and others. The replica will feature 24 pillars and 24 arches, with a magnificent main dome standing over 100 feet tall - and an overall height of 108 feet.

“The decoration team comprising 100 skilled craftsmen will work tirelessly for 75 consecutive days,” said Manik Chavan, the Chairman of the Trust.

The work of the temple will be done by the art director, Aman Vidhate; the lighting work will be done by Waikar Bandhu; and the pavilion arrangement will be done by Kale Mandavwale.

Apart from the replicas of Lord Shri Ram and Shri Hanuman, the replicas of Vanarsena at the entrance will also be eye-catching.