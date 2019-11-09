Ayodhya verdict: 6 SRPF companies deployed in Vadodara

PTI
PTI, Vadodara,
  • Nov 09 2019, 10:19am ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 10:19am ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Six companies of State Reserve Police Force have been deployed in Vadodara in Gujarat on the eve of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, a senior official said on Friday.

What you should know before SC's verdict on Ayodhya

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Saturday in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 10:30 am.

Follow live updates of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya

Vadodara police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said police presence has been beefed up across the city, though no one has been detained as a preventive measure.

"We are monitoring the situation. We held meetings with religious leaders from both communities asking them for help in maintaining harmony," Gehlot told PTI.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ayodhya verdict
Gujarat
Vadodara
Comments (+)
 