Baba Ramdev acknowledges Eknath Shinde as heir of Balasaheb

In a significant development, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and described him as the true heir of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

On a day-long visit, Baba Ramdev met Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Baba Ramdev described Shinde as “Gaurav purush of Sanatan Hindu Dharma”, who is carrying forward the legacy of Balasaheb.

“Now, Eknath Shinde is the true heir to Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy of Hindutva,” he said in his brief comments. “Shinde is a fighter to the core and he would take the legacy of Sanatan Dharma and Rashtra Dharma in Maharashtra forward,” he added.

Baba Ramdev visited Nandanvan and Sagar at Malabar Hill, the official bungalows of Shinde and Fadnavis.

"As always, blessed to welcome and meet Baba Ramdev ji at my official residence in Mumbai,” said Fadnavis.