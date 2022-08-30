Baba Ramdev acknowledges Shinde as heir of Balasaheb

Baba Ramdev acknowledges Eknath Shinde as heir of Balasaheb

On a day-long visit, Baba Ramdev met Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 30 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 21:15 ist

In a significant development, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and described him as the true heir of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

On a day-long visit, Baba Ramdev met Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. 

Baba Ramdev described Shinde as “Gaurav purush of Sanatan Hindu Dharma”, who is carrying forward the legacy of Balasaheb. 

“Now, Eknath Shinde is the true heir to Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy of Hindutva,” he said in his brief comments. “Shinde is a fighter to the core and he would take the legacy of Sanatan Dharma and Rashtra Dharma in Maharashtra forward,” he added.

Baba Ramdev visited Nandanvan and Sagar at Malabar Hill, the official bungalows of Shinde and Fadnavis. 

"As always, blessed to welcome and meet Baba Ramdev ji at my official residence in Mumbai,” said Fadnavis.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Baba Ramdev
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Saudi woman gets 45-yr jail term for social media posts

Saudi woman gets 45-yr jail term for social media posts

Twitter launches Twitter Circle for closed friends

Twitter launches Twitter Circle for closed friends

Teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

Teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

Bengal tops in domestic violence by husband, in-laws

Bengal tops in domestic violence by husband, in-laws

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

 