Babri case lost its relevance after 2019 Supreme Court verdict, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

PTI
Mumbai,
  • Sep 30 2020, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 16:22 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Babri masjid demolition case lost its relevance after the supreme court settled the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit in 2019.

Speaking about the special CBI court's verdict to acquit all accused in the Babri case, Raut told reporters "the case in the special court lost its relevance after the supreme court's verdict on Ram temple and bhoomi pujan of the temple conducted by prime minister (in August)," Raut told reporters.

The special CBI court in Lucknow has acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, saying there was no conclusive proof against them.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

