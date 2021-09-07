Bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh

In a big development that increases the problems of senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, a Commission of Inquiry has issued a bailable warrant against him for skipping the proceedings.

Singh, an IPS officer of the 1988-batch, is a former Mumbai Police Commissioner and current Commandant-General of Home Guard.

The Maharashtra government in March 2021 has formed the Commission headed by Justice (retd) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe allegations of bribery and misuse of office levelled by Singh against then state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh has alleged that Deshmukh had fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore for now dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.

The commission had earlier issued summons to the officer several times asking him to appear before it but Singh had failed to do so.

Before the arrest warrant, the commission had imposed fines on Singh thrice – Rs 5,000 in June and Rs 25,000 on two occasions in August for failing to appear before it.

The panel will hear the matter on September 22.

It may be mentioned that Deshmukh (72), a veteran politician, is now facing a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate.

