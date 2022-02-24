Karnataka activist death: Bajrang Dal protest in UP

Bajrang Dal protest in poll-bound UP over their Karnataka activist stabbing

Bajrang Dal's local leader Uma Nandan Kaushik also demanded capital punishment for those involved in the killing of Harsha

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Feb 24 2022, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 00:00 ist

Bajrang Dal workers on Wednesday held a demonstration in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Noida and submitted a memorandum of their demands to the district administration over the killing of the right-wing group's activist in Karnataka.

In their memorandum, which they wanted to be sent to the Centre through the district administration, they demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job for the kin of Harsha, a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist who was allegedly stabbed to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga on February 20 amid the hijab row.

Bajrang Dal's local leader Uma Nandan Kaushik also demanded capital punishment for those involved in the killing of Harsha and a probe into the case by the National Investigation Agency, which is tasked with probing matters related to terrorism.

Also Read | Conduct probe on Shivamogga police, HM Jnanendra tells officers

"The outfit started a protest march around 10.30 AM and reached near the district magistrate's office, where they burnt an effigy and occupied a road stretch for demonstration," a police official said.

"The demonstration briefly impacted normal vehicular movement in the locality but the situation was under control. There was no violence and the demonstration got over in around an hour," the official said.

District administration officials said the memorandum was received by the city magistrate, who will now pass it on to the Central government as per procedures and protocols.

Also Read | Bajrang Dal man's killing sparks Shivamogga riots

Bajrang Dal workers in Karnataka have also been making similar demands, with the state's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday saying a decision over this will be made on the basis of the outcome of police investigation.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, while further probe is underway. 

