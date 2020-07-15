Bakri Eid: Maharashtra plans online sale, purchase of goats

Bakri Eid: Maha plans online sale, purchase of goats

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 15 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 22:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Maharashtra government will set up an online mechanism for the sale and purchase of goats for the upcoming Bakri Eid festival, state minister Aslam Shaikh said on Wednesday.

No permission will be given to celebrate any festival in coronavirus containment zones, he said.

He said while guidelines for Eid will be framed soon, gathering of people for 'qurbani' (sacrifice) of goats will not be allowed.

Markets will be allowed only on open grounds, an official statement quoted the Mumbai city guardian minister as saying.

Big markets like Deonar will not be permitted this time, he said.

