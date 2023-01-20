Balasaheb’s portrait to be unveiled in Vidhan Bhavan

A portrait of Balasaheb Thackeray will be unveiled in the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhavan at Nariman Point in Mumbai on January 23, coinciding with the 97th birth anniversary of the late Shiv Sena founder.

A firebrand leader and orator-par-excellence, Balasaheb (January 23, 1926 - November 17, 2012) had left a deep imprint on Maharashtra politics and the country for several decades, as a champion of Hindutva and a proponent of the welfare of Marathi-manoos.

The portrait was commissioned after the new alliance government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the head of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP took over in June 2022.

Invitations for the event has been sent out from the Vidhan Bhavan secretariat.

Members of the Thackeray family, including Balasaheb’s son and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, MNS President Raj Thackeray, their nephew Nihar Thackeray, who is part of the Shinde-group, have been invited to attend the event.

It was not immediately clear whether Uddhav would attend the event.

The unveiling of the portrait will be done by Shinde and Fadnavis in the presence of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar of NCP, his counterpart in Council Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Council Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and Legislature’s Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat.

Several MPs, MLAs and MLCs are expected to be present at the event.

The oil on canvas portrait has been made by senior artist Chandrakala Kadam.