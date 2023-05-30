Thane: Banner put up by Shinde-led Sena torn; 5 booked

Banner put up by Shinde-led Sena torn in Thane district; five booked

As per the complaint, the incident took place in the early hours of May 27

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 30 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 14:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An offence has been registered against five persons for allegedly tearing the banner put up by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) party in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Read | Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader stabbed to death in Thane district

Based on a complaint lodged by a former corporator, a case under sections 143, (a member of an unlawful assembly) 147 (rioting), 427, (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered with Kalwa police, an official said.

As per the complaint, the incident took place in the early hours of May 27, when the motorcycle-borne accused arrived near the complainant's house in Vitawa area of Kalwa and verbally abused him and hurled bricks at him, he said.

They also allegedly tore the BSS’ banner announcing the launch of various schemes in the area, the official added.

