Barge grounded off Guhagar beach

An unmanned barge was grounded off Guhagar beach, near Jaigarh harbour, in Ratnagiri district of the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra amid inclement weather.

The non-self-propelled barge was not carrying any fuel and was being towed by Tug ASL Osprey from Colombo to Djibouti with some heavy machinery onboard.

Due to the rough sea conditions, the tow parted and the machinery fell off the barge due to which the barge turned upside down on July 8 at about 200 nautical miles from Indian coast. The Tug ASL Osprey reported the likely sinking of the barge on July 10. On July 19, it was grounded off Guhagar beach.

The Indian Coast Guard had already alerted the Maharashtra government authorities on the situation.

Tug Marigold and Salvour - M/s Brand Marine Consultant, Mumbai) arranged by the owner M/s Capitol Navigation PTE Ltd, Singapore have been positioned near the location on request from Indian Coast Guard for salvage of the grounded barge.

“The vessel was not carrying any fuel and there was no danger of marine pollution in the area,” the Coast Guard officials said.

