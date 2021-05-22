Barge P-305 sinking: Search ops continue for 15 missing persons, Navy deploys diving teams

With at least 15 crew and oil workers still reported missing, the Indian Navy has deployed diving teams and special vessels intensifying the search and rescue (SAR) operations.

On Saturday morning, INS Makar and INS Tarasa sailed out of the harbour and reached ONGC’s Mumbai High offshore development area and launched operations looking for people missing from accommodation barge Papaa-305 and anchor-handling boat/tug Varaprada.

INS Makar is the lead ship of the Makar-class of survey catamarans used for hydrographic survey by the Indian Navy – generally tasked with undertaking hydrographic surveys for producing navigational charts and is capable of collecting marine environmental information by conducting limited oceanographic surveys.

Read | Shiv Sena blames ONGC for barge P-305 tragedy, asks if Dharmendra Pradhan would resign

INS Tarasa is a patrol vessel of the Car Nicobar-class of Indian Navy and the last ship in the series of four Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (WJFAC).

“To augment the ongoing SAR operations for crew of Barge P305 and Tug Varapradha, specialised diving teams onboard INS Makar (with sonar) and INS Tarasa sailed out early morning today from Mumbai for carrying out an underwater search," the Indian Navy said.

So far, the Indian Navy, which is leading the SAR operations, have rescued 186 persons and recovered 60 bodies, while 15 are still reported missing.

Meanwhile, a P-8I is a long-range, multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft carried out reconnaissance missions over the designated area even as ALH, SeaKing and Chetak helicopters carried out search operations while ships like INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Betwa and INS Beas continue to be in the vicinity.