Baroda Bypolls: BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt defeated by Congress nominee 

Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal on Tuesday defeated his nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogeshwar Dutt in the Baroda assembly seat of Haryana with a margin of over 10,000 votes, said officials.
The opposition Congress has retained the Baroda seat.
This is the second time that Olympian wrestler Dutt has lost the polls from this constituency.
Dutt had lost the 2019 assembly poll by about 4,800 votes to Congress candidate Krishan Hooda.
The Baroda assembly seat fell vacant in April following the death of Hooda, who had won it thrice in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly polls
Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said with their decision, the people of Baroda have given a “befitting reply” to “anti-farmers and anti-labour forces."
“The victory of Indu Raj Narwal is a win of farmers and labourers. I assure residents of Baroda that the Congress will live up to their expectations,” tweeted Selja.
बरोदा की जनता ने किसान-मजदूर विरोधी ताकतों को अपने फैसले से करारा जवाब दिया है।
भाई इंदुराज नरवाल की जीत किसानों और मजदूरों की जीत है।
बरोदावासियों को मैं विश्वास दिलाती हूँ कांग्रेस पार्टी आपके विश्वास पर खरी उतरेगी।#BarodaByElectionResult #BarodaBypoll
— Kumari Selja (@kumari_selja) November 10, 2020
