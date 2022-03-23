Battle line drawn for Assembly bypoll to Kolhapur North

A direct contest between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and opposition BJP is in the cards at the Kolhapur North seat Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra.

Winning this seat of Kolhapur district is a matter of prestige for both the sides - and they are leaving no stones unturned.

The bye-elections in this important Western Maharashtra seat has been necessitated because of the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav, who passed away in December 2021 because of Covid-19 related complications.

The bye-elections are slated for April 12, while the counting would be taken up on April 16.

While the Congress had fielded Jayshree Jadhav, the wife of Chandrakant Jadhav, the BJP has given ticket to Satyajit Kadam who is the nephew of former legislator and veteran politician Mahadeorao Mahadik.

During the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, Chandrakant Jadhav had defeated two-time Shiv Sena legislator Rajesh Kshirsagar, who is currently the executive chairman of Maharashtra State Planning Board.

Kshirsagar was keen to contest the polls but Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray decided to concede the seat to Congress as it had its MLA there.

“Jayshree Jadav will be now an MVA candidate and Kshirsagar will work for her victory. This will be a politically prestigious bye-election for MVA and therefore all three ruling partners will work together,” said minister of state for home and information technology Satej Patil, a senior Congressman.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, said: “The seat is very important for Shiv Sena. Last time (in 2019) we contested the seat with an alliance (with BJP) but lost and Congress won the seat. As of now, the seat has been given to Congress. Before the 2024 elections we would review.”

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil said that the BJP will win the seat for sure. “The BJP has an alliance with half a dozen (smaller) parties,” he said.

