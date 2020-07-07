Bayer partners with Maha govt to set up 100-bed corona care facility in Aurangabad

Bayer, Maha govt to set up 100-bed Covid-19 facility

German drug and agrochemicals major Bayer on Tuesday said it has partnered with Maharashtra government to set-up a 100-bed corona care facility at Chittegaon in Aurangabad.

Over the last few months, Bayer has been collaborating with Maharashtra government, local officials and other organisations in the fight against Covid-19, the company said in a statement.

Maharashtra has been one of the worst affected states due to Covid-19 and presently accounts for nearly one-third of India's total cases.

This 4,500 sq ft facility at Chittegaon will augment the administration's infrastructure by adding 100 beds to treat Covid-19 patients.

“At Bayer our vision is, 'Health for all, hunger for none'. It sets the foundation for our future and remains the benchmark against which we measure activities across the organisation. We are fortunate to be in a position to support the administration in these difficult times,” Bayer Chief Operating Officer, Crop Science Division, Simon Wiebusch said.

Chandrakant Shelke, Tehsildar, Paithan, Aurangabad district, said, "In today's times when the pandemic is affecting each one of us, it is essential that we work in unison to counter the challenges. The Maharashtra government is grateful to Bayer for opening up its plant for setting up this Corona Care facility. It will go a long way in supporting the local communities.” 

