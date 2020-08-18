Beed shopkeepers to be tested for 'super spreaders'

Beed shopkeepers to be tested to detect 'super spreaders'

Shops will remain closed for three days in the five towns

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Aug 18 2020, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 11:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Beed district in Maharashtra is starting rapid antigen tests of shopkeepers, vegetable vendors, milk sellers and petrol pump employees from Tuesday to detect Covid-19 'super spreaders', an official said.

Beed Collector Rahul Rekhawar issued an order on Monday for the conduction of these tests in Kej, Ambejogai, Majalgaon, Ashti and Parli towns of the district.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The rapid antigen tests would be conducted for three days from Tuesday on shopkeepers, vegetable and fruit vendors, milk sellers, and bank and petrol pump employees, the official from the district administration said.

Shopkeepers will be called for tests by appointment to avoid crowding, he said, adding that staff of the local governing bodies have been deployed for the task.

During the three days, shops in these five towns will remain closed, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

Find your Ikigai

Find your Ikigai

The Lead: K'taka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

The Lead: K'taka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

 