Beed shopkeepers to be tested to detect 'super spreaders'

Beed district in Maharashtra is starting rapid antigen tests of shopkeepers, vegetable vendors, milk sellers and petrol pump employees from Tuesday to detect Covid-19 'super spreaders', an official said.

Beed Collector Rahul Rekhawar issued an order on Monday for the conduction of these tests in Kej, Ambejogai, Majalgaon, Ashti and Parli towns of the district.

The rapid antigen tests would be conducted for three days from Tuesday on shopkeepers, vegetable and fruit vendors, milk sellers, and bank and petrol pump employees, the official from the district administration said.

Shopkeepers will be called for tests by appointment to avoid crowding, he said, adding that staff of the local governing bodies have been deployed for the task.

During the three days, shops in these five towns will remain closed, he said.