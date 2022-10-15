Beer to cost more in Goa with excise duty hike

Beer to cost more in Goa with excise duty hike

The state excise department announced the hike two days ago

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 15 2022, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 21:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

 The prices of beer will go up in Goa with the state government increasing the excise duty on it by Rs 10-12 per litre.

The state excise department announced the hike two days ago. Goa Liquor Traders' Association president Dattaprasad Naik said the price of light beer would increase by Rs 15 per bottle, that of strong beer by Rs 20-25 while premium beer will be costlier by Rs 30 per bottle.

Majority of beer consumers in Goa are locals as tourists prefer Indian Made Foreign Liquors (IMFL), he told PTI.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
beer
Excise

What's Brewing

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

'Harry Potter' team reminisces 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane

'Harry Potter' team reminisces 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane

Explained | A brief history of the Kohinoor diamond

Explained | A brief history of the Kohinoor diamond

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

PIN 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

PIN 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

 