Beginning of fall of Maharashtra government: BJP on Anil Deshmukh's resignation

The BJP on Monday dubbed the ouster of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh the beginning of the fall of the “unholy, anti-people alliance government” in the state.

“MVA first wicket falls. Anil Deshmukh resigns after Bombay high court orders CBI enquiry into allegations of C P Param Bir Singh. This is the beginning of fall of an unholy, anti-people alliance government. Sooner it falls better it is for the state & country,” B L Santosh, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) said.

Senior BJP leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had forfeited the moral authority to govern after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the graft allegations against Deshmukh.

“Democracy is run by the standards of probity and propriety, The consistent conspicuous silence of Uddhav Thackeray is by itself raising a lot of questions,” Prasad told reporters after Deshmukh tendered his resignation as Home Minister.

Prasad claimed that Deshmukh had met NCP president Sharad Pawar and sought his permission before putting in his papers, while Thackeray kept quiet on the entire episode.