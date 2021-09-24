Maharashtra temples, schools to reopen in October: CM

Bells in Maharashtra's temples and schools set to start ringing again from October, CM Uddhav announces

While schools will reopen from October 4, places of worship will reopen on October 7

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Sep 24 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 22:17 ist
Temples in Maharashtra are all set to reopen ahead of Navratri festival. Credit: PTI File Photo

Schools and places of worship in Maharashtra are set to open from the first week of October as Covid-19 cases in the state fell below the 40,000-level mark.

After a series of review meetings with the Covid-19 task forces, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a final call on the two critical areas. 

“The places of worship would open from October 7 coinciding with the Navratri festivities,” Thackeray said.

However, he made it clear that the Covid-appropriate-behaviour and protocol msut be followed. 

According to state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, physical classes will resume from October 4 for students of classes 5-12 in rural areas, while for urban areas, physical classes will resume only for students of standards 8-12. The physical classes are resuming after an unprecedented break of 18 months when schools were shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a series of lockdowns.  

Also Read | Schools across Maharashtra to reopen from October 4

Prof Gaikwad said that schools will be permitted to reopen only with strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols and SOPs prepared by the education department in consultation with the Covid Pediatric Task Force.

However, residential or boarding schools across the state will remain shut till further orders, she added. Besides, activities like sports and games — where social distancing is not possible — shall be banned for now. Only classroom-related teaching activities shall be permitted, she said.

