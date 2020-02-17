Bengal BJP to launch ‘Tell BJP’ public outreach initiative

Unable to match with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s public outreach initiatives, Bengal BJP has decided to launch a toll free number where people can tell their problems and get them resolved by the saffron party. The move named “Tell BJP” closely resembles TMC’s successful Speak to Didi initiative.

At a recent party meeting, the state BJP leadership decided to launch a toll free number to know about the people’s grievances. BJP sources revealed that the party is keen on knowing about the alleged corrupt practices of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and councilors.

“This may give us an edge over TMC in the upcoming municipal and 2021 Assembly elections. The corrupt practices of TMC leaders and councilors which we will come to know through the initiative will be highlighted in our campaign,” said a senior state BJP leader.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that Bengal BJP will start a toll free number and the identities of the people expressing their grievances against the TMC government will not be disclosed.

However, a section of state BJP leaders are skeptical whether the move to “imitate” TMC will backfire. According to a senior state BJP leader, the move is unlikely to have any success as the saffron party is not in power in any municipality or civic body.

“Why should people tell us about their grievances regarding government or municipal services when we are not in power in the municipality? Even if they tell us how will we resolve the issue?” asked the stated BJP leader.

He also said that “attempt to copy TMC” may prove to be counter-productive as it may create a public impression that BJP due to lack of innovative strategy has resorted to imitate TMC which it wants to oust from Bengal.

“Our workers should know about the people’s grievances. If we need a toll free number for it then it means that our organisation is still not strong enough even after winning 18 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior state BJP leader.