Bengal, UP in Maha's `places of sensitive origin' list

People travelling to Maharashtra from these two states will now have to carry negative RT-PCR test reports

PTI
PTI,
  • May 02 2021, 01:42 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 01:42 ist
Medic takes swab sample of traders and workers for Covid-19 testing by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) at APMC Grain Market, Friday, April 30, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The Maharashtra Government has declared West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as "places of sensitive origin" in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in these two states.

People travelling to Maharashtra from these two states will now have to carry negative RT-PCR test reports.

These two states will be considered "places of sensitive origin" till the time the Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a `disaster', said the order passed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte.

The decision was taken to contain the spread of the virus and to stop the influx of other Covid-19 variants into Maharashtra, it said.

The state government had placed Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR and Uttarakhand on this list on April 18.

Travellers arriving from these states must carry negative RT-PCR test report for coronavirus. The Railways is needed to share the data of travellers alighting at various stations in the state with the local disaster management units. 

