Bhagat Singh Koshyari sworn in as Goa Governor

Bhagat Singh Koshyari sworn in as Goa Governor

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 19 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 20:22 ist
Bhagat Singh Koshyari was sworn in as Goa Governor here on Wednesday, an official said.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari was sworn in as Goa Governor here on Wednesday, an official said.

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta administered the oath of office to Koshari, who is Governor of Maharashtra and assumed the additional charge as Goa Governor after Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday transferred and appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya.

Koshyari read out his oath in Konkani. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Digambar Kamat were among those present on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Goa
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

 