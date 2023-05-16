Koshyari visits Maharashtra, meets incumbent Guv Bais

Bhagat Singh Koshyari visits Maharashtra, meets incumbent Guv Bais

After he landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, he was welcomed by senior BJP leader and former minister Kripashankar Singh

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 16 2023, 19:22 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 19:22 ist
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais in a meeting with former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Credit: PTI Photo

RSS-BJP veteran Bhagat Singh Koshyari landed in Mumbai on Tuesday for the first time since he relinquished responsibilities as Governor of Maharashtra and a week after the Supreme Court verdict on the June 2022 split of the Shiv Sena and toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. 

After he landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, he was welcomed by senior BJP leader and former minister Kripashankar Singh. 

Thereafter, Koshyari drove to Raj Bhavan at Malabar Hill, where he was welcomed by current Governor Ramesh Bais. 

It may be mentioned, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had termed as unjustified Koshyari’s decision as then Governor to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government to prove his majority on the floor of the House. However, it has been held as justified the decision of Koshyari to call Eknath Shinde to form the next government. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharahstra
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Ramesh Bais

Related videos

What's Brewing

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

 