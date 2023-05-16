Bhagat Singh Koshyari visits Maharashtra, meets incumbent Guv Bais

RSS-BJP veteran Bhagat Singh Koshyari landed in Mumbai on Tuesday for the first time since he relinquished responsibilities as Governor of Maharashtra and a week after the Supreme Court verdict on the June 2022 split of the Shiv Sena and toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

After he landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, he was welcomed by senior BJP leader and former minister Kripashankar Singh.

Thereafter, Koshyari drove to Raj Bhavan at Malabar Hill, where he was welcomed by current Governor Ramesh Bais.

It may be mentioned, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had termed as unjustified Koshyari’s decision as then Governor to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government to prove his majority on the floor of the House. However, it has been held as justified the decision of Koshyari to call Eknath Shinde to form the next government.