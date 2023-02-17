Bhagatda had a long political career

Being a teacher, author, journalist, social worker, politician and administrator, Bhagatda - as he is popularly known - has a long career.

Koshyari made a direct connection with people of Maharashtra as “people’s governor” and even learnt Marathi but several of his actions and decisions have been questioned and often courted controversies for his statements.

He opened the Raj Bhavan for commoners and gave an audience to everyone.

The 80-year-old Bhagat Singh Koshyari has seen several aspects of Indian politics - be it in government, in opposition or as a governor.

Always in crisp dhoti-kurta and black topi, Koshyari made people comfortable at ease - and could speak on any subject.

“I want to spend the rest of my life reading, writing…,” Koshyari had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi around a month ago before his request was formally accepted by President Droupadi Murmu.

In the past, Koshyari served as 2nd chief minister of Uttarakhand (formerly Uttaranchal) from 2001-2002 and thereafter, he was the leader of the opposition in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from 2002-2003.

He also has been a member of both Houses - serving as an MLA as well as MLC.

He later served as an MP in Rajya Sabha from 2008-2014 from Uttarakhand and then the MP in the 16th Lok Sabha from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency.

This has earned him the distinction of being elected in both Houses in state and Parliament.

He has had a successful career as a teacher and journalist. He had worked as a lecturer at Raja Inter College, Raja Ka Rampur, Etah district, Uttar Pradesh for a few years. Koshyari is a founder and managing editor of Parvat Piyush, a weekly published from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand since 1975. He has also published two books, Uttaranchal Pradesh Kyun? and Uttaranchal Sangharsh Evam Samadhan.

He had also been jailed during the Emergency and imprisoned under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) from July 1975-March 1977 in Almora and Fatehgarh Central Jail.

An RSS veteran, Koshyari had served as National Vice President of BJP as well as the BJP Chief in Uttarakhand.

During his tenure as Energy Minister in Uttarakhand, he made sincere efforts for the rehabilitation of persons displaced by the Tehri Dam.

Koshyari has a tremendous grassroots presence and is known in the entire Uttarakhand as a "people’s leader".