Bhandara fire: Governor to give Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased infants

Koshyari also visited the ward where the seven rescued babies were kept and met their mothers

PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jan 13 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 15:02 ist
Grief-stricken Geeta Behare and Vishwanath Geeta Behare who lost their newborn baby, in the fire incident at Bhandara General Hospital in Bhandara district, Saturday, January 9, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 10 infants who died in the fire at Bhandara district hospital last week.

As many as 10 infants were killed and seven rescued from the fire that erupted at a sick newborn care unit of the Bhandara District Hospital in the early hours of January 9.

During a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, the governor said the fire incident was hurtful and directed the authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent such accidents in the future, a release stated.

Koshyari also visited the ward where the seven rescued babies were kept and met their mothers, the release said.

The governor announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from his discretionary grant to the families of 10 infants who lost their lives in the incident, it was stated.

The governor was accompanied by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Bhandara MP Sunil Mendhe and other officials for the visit. 

