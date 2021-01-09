Bhandara hospital tragedy: Book people responsible for tragedy under culpable homicide, says BJP

Describing the fire incident at the Bhandara District General Hospital as “tragic and painful”, the Opposition BJP on Saturday lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and demanded that the people responsible must be booked under the provisions of culpable homicide.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leader Chandrashekar Bawankule were among those who visited the hospital.

BJP MP from Bhandara–Gondiya Sunil Mendhe said that the incident was serious and hence a judicial probe must be ordered.

“It is a very serious incident. Those responsible must be booked under culpable homicide,” Fadnavis said.

"The government should carry out a thorough inquiry into the incident and initiate action against those who are responsible for the death of the 10 infants. It is a very painful accident," he added.

"I spoke with the relatives of the deceased infants. They told me that power fluctuations had been happening in the hospital ward for the last seven days. The relatives had asked the hospital staff to check electric switches etc, but apparently, no action was taken," Bawankule said.

Bawankule, a former energy minister, said a proposal to purchase fire safety equipment worth over Rs 1 crore at the hospital had been sent to the Principal Secretary, Health, and Director, Health Services in May last year but was still pending for approval. “Why is this pending...what is the reason?” he asked.