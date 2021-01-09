Bhandara mishap: Maharashtra govt orders fire, electric and structural audit of all hospitals in the state

Rattled by the fire incident at the Bhandara District General Hospital, the Maharashtra government on Saturday ordered a fire, electrical and structural audit of all hospitals in the state.

“We are going through the Covid-19 pandemic situation. While fighting coronavirus, the health administration and team of hospitals should not ignore safety and security issues,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

“With an aim that such incidents do not get repeated in the future, it must be ensured that fire audits of all hospitals are in place... I have directed (officials) to check the fire audit status of all the hospitals in the state,” Thackeray said.

“We have to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future....audits need to be carried out at all neonatal care units across the hospitals in the state,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Tope said that the Director Health Services would issue a note and ensure that the fire audit, structural audit and electrical audit of hospitals are in place.