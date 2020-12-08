Bharat Bandh evokes good response in Maharashtra

The Bharat Bandh on Tuesday evoked good response in Maharashtra, where the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents and various organisations and unions backed the agitation of the farmers.

In rural and semi-urban areas, most of the shops and establishments were shut.

The three MVA partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, its allies Prahar Janshakti Party, Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana, Left Front constituents, trade unions and farmers organisations joined the protests.

The operations of the APMC markets in the state were affected because of the bandh.

Though a majority of the wholesale markets across the state remained shut, retail vegetable markets and local vendors were working in the morning in some cities, but were shut later in the day.

Some of the ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government too joined the protest.

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who is being targeted by the BJP, has reached the national capital and would meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

Minister of state for labour Bacchu Kadu described the 3 new farm laws as a “dacoity” of the farmers. “If needed we will intensify the agitation,” he said.

Minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar termed the 3 new laws as a ‘Hitler-style’ assault on farmers. “Even British rulers have not acted like that,” he said.

The state’s relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar demanded that the BJP must give up its arrogance and immediately revoked the 3 farm laws.

Agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said the BJP should have consulted farmers’ organisations before implementing the 3 farm laws to ensure complete transparency."This was not done, resulting in the protests,” he said.