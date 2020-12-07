Bharat Bandh: Gujarat police to impose Section 144

Ahead of the 'Bharat Bandh' call on Tuesday in support of agitating farmers in Delhi against the farm laws, the Gujarat police chief Ashish Bhatia on Monday said that Section 144, that prohibits assembly of more than four persons without police permission, will be imposed across the state tomorrow.

The Director-General of Police Ashish Bhatia told reporters in Gandhinagar in a press conference that police heads in districts and cities have been instructed to issue imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure. He said that people found violating it will be arrested.

"Anyone found involved in creating acts (like blocking roads, damaging public property, among others) or uploading videos of such attempts will be booked and arrested," Bhatia told reporters.

He said that riot vehicles, gas guns and other such equipment will be deployed to ensure law and order in the state. He further said that police points are being set up at district borders to smooth transportations and anyone found obstructing them will be arrested.

Bhatia also added night curfew in four cities-Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot-will be continued till further orders. The night curfew was imposed in these cities after a number of coronavirus cases started surging in the state particularly in these four cities.