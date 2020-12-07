Bharat Bandh not a political bandh: Shiv Sena

Bharat Bandh not a political bandh: Shiv Sena

When the entire country was in lockdown, farmers were working in their fields, now they are battling the cold since the last 12 days: Raut

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 07 2020, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 12:20 ist
Credit: PTI/ AFP

Bharat bandh is not a political bandh and is aimed to strengthen the voice of farmers, the Shiv Sena said.

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to be part of the bandh voluntarily, party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

Track live updates on the farmers' protest here

“When the entire country was in lockdown, farmers were working in their fields…now for the last 11 days they are sitting in Delhi borders battling cold,” he said.

“Farmers are farmers, not of Punjab or Haryana only…as a country we need to support them…they need us now,” said Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and executive editor of Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmers
protest
Farm Bills
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Bharat Bandh

What's Brewing

Here's a list of 10 notable quotes of 2020

Here's a list of 10 notable quotes of 2020

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

Roald Dahl’s family apologizes for his anti-semitism

Roald Dahl’s family apologizes for his anti-semitism

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

New Parliament building: Bunkers to hide from farmers?

New Parliament building: Bunkers to hide from farmers?

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

 