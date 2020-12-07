Bharat Bandh not a political bandh: Shiv Sena

Bharat bandh is not a political bandh and is aimed to strengthen the voice of farmers, the Shiv Sena said.

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to be part of the bandh voluntarily, party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

“When the entire country was in lockdown, farmers were working in their fields…now for the last 11 days they are sitting in Delhi borders battling cold,” he said.

“Farmers are farmers, not of Punjab or Haryana only…as a country we need to support them…they need us now,” said Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and executive editor of Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece.