Bharat Bandh politically motivated by Opposition parties, says Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday termed the Bharat Bandh call given by various organisations in support of farmers' ongoing protest in Delhi against the new farm laws "politically motivated by opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He said that in the name of farmers, these parties including the Congress are "fighting a war of their existence."

Addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar, Rupani said, "No one is with the Congress, be it people or farmers. The party has lost touch with people which has been proved in recent elections The result showed farmers are not with the Congress."

Rupani also cited past instances where Nationalist Congress Party Chief and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar had advocated for the same farm laws which he is now opposing. The chief minister also mentioned a Twitter post by activist Yogendra Yadav questioning the government over doing away with the Agriculture Produce Market Cooperative (APMC) Act.

Rupani claimed that the farmers of Gujarat are with the government. "The farmers of Gujarat have not said anything against the farm laws or made any statement."

He said that "We will not allow forceful closure of markets in the state and any attempt of breaking law and order will be strictly dealt with."

The protest over the new farm laws hasn't seen any major support in the state. Most of the farmers' bodies have silently been supporting the laws. However, two farmers' organisations-Gujarat Khedut Samaj and Gujarat Kisan Sabha-on Sunday had formed a platform to work for farmers' issues under the banner of "Gujarat Khedut Sangharsh Samiti". They also announced support for the Bharat Bandh call while stating that new laws would end up "encouraging hoarding and finally impact consumers in a serious way."

Soon after Rupani's press conference, Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda shot back to say, "What the chief minister has said was merely Gujarati translation of what the BJP leaders said earlier in the day in Hindi in New Delhi. This again showed that Rupani doesn't have his own opinion on anything including state-specific policies. What the country is seeing is a rise of farmers from across the country who are angry with the government's policies. The new laws will only benefit a few individuals from the croporate world. The Congress is supporting such farmers who are fighting for their dignity and rights."