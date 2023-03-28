Bharat Jodo Yatra not serious issue; Goa Speaker disallows motion to congratulate Rahul Gandhi

The Opposition on Monday questioned Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly Ramesh Tawadkar for his decision to disallow a motion of congratulations to thank former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the completion of the arduous Bharat Jodo Yatra, earlier this year.

“This congratulatory motion is not allowed. Is it a crime to spread love and unity? He walked around four thousand kilometres,” Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said on Monday, after the Speaker did not allow the discussion on the motion.

Earlier, after the motion was moved by Congress MLAs, Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly Ramesh Tawadkar said that the issue raised by the opposition MLA was not serious.

“It may be important for you (Congress), but for me it is not serious. You may have sympathy for him as party leader,” Tawadkar told the state assembly.

Alemao however argued that the senior Congress party leader had walked across the length and breadth of the country to usher in a "wave of change" in India.

“Tiranga has reached from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with a message of 'One India, United India'. I am feeling blessed to get an opportunity to participate in the same and walk with Rahul Gandhi,” said Yuri Alemao. "I only wanted the Goa assembly to congratulate Gandhi on the completion of the yatra.