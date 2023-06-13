Bharat Rashtra Samithi says it has got 3.5 lakh party workers in Maharashtra

The Hyderabad-headquartered Bharat Rashtra Samithi has claimed to have enrolled nearly 3.5 lakh new party workers from 15,000 villages in Maharashtra, said a BRS leader.

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched a party expansion campaign last month with an aim to reach all the 288 Assembly segments in Maharashtra.

Also Read: KCR hits out at BJP over 'privatisation' moves in coal, energy sectors

According to Manik Kadam, who heads the 'Kisan' cell of BRS, they have so far enrolled 2 lakh new party workers in Maharashtra using their online platform.

"Where there is an internet issue, we are using the offline method. Through the offline method, we have also got 1.5 lakh new party workers for our different wings," he said.

Kadam said the campaign will continue till June 22.