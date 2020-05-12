Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's election invalid, says Gujarat High Court

In a major embarrassment to the BJP government, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday invalidated the election of state education and law minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama from Dholka Assembly constituency in 2017 on the ground that he won on the basis of "corrupt practices.". The court's order came on a petition moved by Congress leader Ashwin Rathod challenging Chudasama's victory on the grounds of several irregularities and malpractices.

Justice Paresh Upadhyay pronounced the judgment while setting aside the election of Chudasama, a senior BJP leader, on a petition moved by Congress leader Ashwin Rathod, who had lost to Chudasama from Dholka constituency in the Assembly election by a margin of 327 votes. Justice Upadhyay upheld that there were irregularities in the counting process. Justice Upadhyay also rejected Chudasama's plea to stay the order for challenging it in the Supreme Court.

"Election was declared void due to the illegal procedure followed against the rules of Election Commission and corrupt practice by the Res. No 13 (returning officer Dhaval Jani) who manipulated the records of election/postal ballot by illegal exclusion which was done behind the back of everyone including the General Observer," said advocate Hetu M Sudarshan who represented the General Observer Vinita Bohra, an IAS officer from Rajasthan cadre.

Justice Upadhyay, however, refused the petitioner's plea that he should be declared victorious in view of Chudasama's election getting void.

Rathod had accused Chudasama of winning the polls through "corrupt practices" and moved the court against the election result, claiming that the counting of votes was not fair. Alleging several irregularities in the counting of votes, Rathod had stated in the petition that 429 votes, which were cast through ballot papers, were illegally rejected by returning officer Dhaval Jani. While 29 votes, which were in EVMs, were not counted by the officers. He said that there was a difference of 29 votes between "1,59,946 votes in the voters turnover report of the returning officer and 1,59,917 votes in the final declaration of result made by the returning officer".

Following Rathod's petition, Chudasama sought to quash it. However, Justice Upadhyay had rejected the plea observing that the matter required a trial to adjudicate. Meanwhile, the election results of 20 Assembly seats, where the victory margin was thin, have been challenged in the High Court. These petitions are pending for hearing.