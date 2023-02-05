'Bigg Boss' star Urvashi Dholakia unscathed after crash

'Bigg Boss' star Urvashi Dholakia unscathed after car accident

The accident took place on Saturday in Kashimira locality when a school bus carrying children dashed against the actor's car

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 05 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 14:56 ist
Television actor Urvashi Dholakia. Credit: Twitter/@Urvashi9

Popular television actor Urvashi Dholakia's car met with an accident in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai, but she did not suffer any injury, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday in Kashimira locality when a school bus carrying children dashed against the actor's car from behind while she was on way to a studio in Mira Road area for shooting, the official said.

Also Read | Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Dholakia did not file any complaint against the bus driver. However, local police have taken all details of the bus driver, the official added.

The actor had won the sixth season of the reality show Bigg Boss. She is also known for her role in television serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Accident
Road accident
India News
Entertainment
Entertainment News
Bigg Boss

What's Brewing

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Information overload & need for 'critical ignoring’

Information overload & need for 'critical ignoring’

After Hindi debut, Vani Jairam was a hit in south

After Hindi debut, Vani Jairam was a hit in south

Professor's life spins out of control over toon

Professor's life spins out of control over toon

Victoria statue at Cubbon Park turns 117 today

Victoria statue at Cubbon Park turns 117 today

Nagaland, an off-roader's paradise

Nagaland, an off-roader's paradise

Of misogyny, machismo, toxic masculinity...

Of misogyny, machismo, toxic masculinity...

DH Toon | Budget's main focus is growth, says FM

DH Toon | Budget's main focus is growth, says FM

 