Bihar Police team probing Sushant Singh Rajput case leaves Mumbai

The four-member Bihar Police team, which was in Mumbai to investigate the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, left the city on Thursday, an official said.

The police team arrived here on July 28 to probe the 'abetment to suicide' case registered by Rajput's father in Patna against the late actor's friend Rhea Chakraborty and others.

After collecting evidence and recording statements of nearly 10 people, the Bihar Police personnel left the city on Thursday morning, the official said.

During their stay in Mumbai, they recorded the statements of Rajputs sister, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his manager, cook, doctors among others, he said.

The Bihar Police team had also visited some banks to look into the financial transactions made from Rajput's accounts, he said.

"We collected good evidence in connection with the case and the Mumbai Police also cooperated with us," one of the officials from the team said.

Earlier, Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari, who came to Mumbai on Sunday to supervise the probe being conducted by his state police team, was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation at the SRPF guest house in suburban Goregaon.

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the truth behind the actor's death should come out, even as the Centre informed that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe in the matter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have been saying that there is no need to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), despite the pressure mounting on them from various quarters.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case.

Till now, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of more than 55 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

Rajput's father K K Singh last week lodged a complaint with Patna police against Chakraborty and her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

The Patna police registered an FIR against Chakraborty and six members of her family under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).