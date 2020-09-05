Bipin Kumar Singh takes charge as Navi Mumbai top cop

Senior IPS officer Bipin Kumar Singh has taken charge as the new police commissioner of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Singh succeeded Sanjay Kumar, who has been appointed as the new Additional Director General of Police (Training and Special Squads).

Talking to reporters on Friday, a day after taking charge, Singh said maintaining law and order was his priority.

"There are several issues that need to be addressed and maintaining law and order is the priority. But the entire force and citizens are currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Meanwhile, Sadanand Date, the first police commissioner of the newly-created Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate, visited Bhayandar and Vasai in the last two days to take stock of the situation in the region.

A couple of days back, the state government had announced formation of the new commissionerate. With this, Thane district now has three police commissionerates- two others being Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The MBVV commissionerate will cover 20 police stations, of which six are proposed to be set up.